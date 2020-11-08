India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Nov 2020 08:13:35      انڈین آواز

Online application process for Haj 2021 begins

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

THE Online application process for Haj 2021 began on Saturday with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mr. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announcing Haj 2021 with significant changes keeping in view the Corona pandemic. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

While announcing Haj 2021 at Haj House, Mumbai, Mr. Naqvi said that national-international Protocol Guidelines due to the pandemic will be implemented and followed strictly during the Haj 2021. The last date of applying for Haj 2021 is 10th December, 2020. People can apply online, offline and through Haj Mobile App.

Mr. Naqvi said Haj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021, and the entire Haj process is being held according to the necessary guidelines issued by the Saudi Arabia Government and the Government of India in view of Corona Pandemic.

Mr. Naqvi said there may be changes in age criteria for performing Haj due to the Corona pandemic. Each pilgrim will have to undergo Corona test 72 hours before Haj journey as per prevailing international air travel protocol. Each pilgrim will have to submit a PCR test certificate issued by an approved laboratory with a negative result before journey to Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Naqvi said that keeping in view the Pandemic situation and feedback received from Air India and other agencies, embarkation points for Haj 2021 have been reduced to 10. They are- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar. Earlier, there were 21 points across the country.

He said the application filled for Haj 2020 by women under “without Mehram” (male companion) category is valid for Haj 2021 also. Besides new forms are also being accepted from the women, who want to perform Haj 2021 without “Mehram”. The minister said all the women under “without Mehram” category will be exempted from the lottery system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football; Hero I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9

Harpal Singh Bedi The fourteenth edition of Hero I-League will kick-off on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Ko ...

Golf: Akshay Sharma wins TATA Steel PGTI Players

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma carded five-under 67 last round to win the TATA Steel PGTI P ...

خبرنامہ

امریکہ کا آئندہ صدر کون ہوگا؟ تعطل برقرار ، ووٹوں کی گنتی جاری

امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخاب میں اب تک 44 ریاستوں اور واشنگٹن ڈی سی ...

US امریکہ : صدارتی انتخاب سے حلف برداری تک: کب کیا ہوگا؟

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ میں صدارتی انتخابات میں اُمیدوار کی کامی ...

شدت پسندی کی مخالفت ميں جرمنی ميں Germany: مسلمانوں کی ريلی

جرمنی میں مسلمانوں کی سب سے بڑی تنظیم ’سینٹرل کونسل فار مسلم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!