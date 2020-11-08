Online application process for Haj 2021 begins

AMN / NEW DELHI

THE Online application process for Haj 2021 began on Saturday with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mr. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announcing Haj 2021 with significant changes keeping in view the Corona pandemic. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

While announcing Haj 2021 at Haj House, Mumbai, Mr. Naqvi said that national-international Protocol Guidelines due to the pandemic will be implemented and followed strictly during the Haj 2021. The last date of applying for Haj 2021 is 10th December, 2020. People can apply online, offline and through Haj Mobile App.

Mr. Naqvi said Haj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021, and the entire Haj process is being held according to the necessary guidelines issued by the Saudi Arabia Government and the Government of India in view of Corona Pandemic.

Mr. Naqvi said there may be changes in age criteria for performing Haj due to the Corona pandemic. Each pilgrim will have to undergo Corona test 72 hours before Haj journey as per prevailing international air travel protocol. Each pilgrim will have to submit a PCR test certificate issued by an approved laboratory with a negative result before journey to Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Naqvi said that keeping in view the Pandemic situation and feedback received from Air India and other agencies, embarkation points for Haj 2021 have been reduced to 10. They are- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Srinagar. Earlier, there were 21 points across the country.

He said the application filled for Haj 2020 by women under “without Mehram” (male companion) category is valid for Haj 2021 also. Besides new forms are also being accepted from the women, who want to perform Haj 2021 without “Mehram”. The minister said all the women under “without Mehram” category will be exempted from the lottery system.