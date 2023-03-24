इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2023 03:51:01      انڈین آواز
One tigress each to be released to Kota’s Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and Bundi’s Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve

One tigress each will be released to Kota’s Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and Bundi’s Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. This decision was taken in a meeting attended by Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Loksabha speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Thursday.

Apart from the two tigresses, Gaurs and wild dogs and some other wild animals will also be released in the reserve area. Union Forest and Environment Ministry will also provide Rs 8 crore for development and security-related works in both the Tiger Reserves. A proposal for starting a river cruise in Chambal from Kota Barrage to Jawahar Sagar was also discussed in the meeting. However, the proposal requires a nod from the Centre as the river is home to a Gharial Sanctuary.

