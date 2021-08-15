One thousand 380 police personnel medal announced on occasion of Independence Day

WEB DESK

A total of one thousand 380 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of Independence Day. President’s Police Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to Amar Deep and Late Sunil Dattatraya Kale.

Among the majority of the 628 Gallantry Awards, 398 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 256 are from J&K Police, 151 are from Central Reserve Police Force and 23 are from Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force.