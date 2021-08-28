One Nation One Ration Card scheme now successfully running in 34 States, UTs after becoming operational in Delhi & West Bengal

AMN

The government has said that One Nation One Ration Card, ONORC scheme has now become operational in Delhi and West Bengal. With this now the scheme is operational in 34 States and Union Territories covering nearly 75 Crore beneficiaries of National Food Security Act,NFSA. Ministry of Consumer Affairs , Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that two remaining states -Assam and Chhattisgarh are targeted for integration under ONORC in next few months.

The One Nation One Ration Card is an ambitious plan and endeavour of the Department of Food and Public Distribution to ensure seamless delivery of subsidised food-security entitlements to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 irrespective of their physical location anywhere in the country.The objective of this programme is to empower all NFSA beneficiaries to be self-reliant for their food security anywhere in the country, through portability of their same existing ration cards to seamlessly lift their subsidised foodgrains.

The Ministry said that due to the potential of ONORC to empower migrants, this plan has now also become a part of the “Prime Minister’s Technology Driven System Reforms under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”. Further, all States and UTs have also been requested to enable a dedicated 14445 toll-free number for ONORC operations for information dissemination and matters pertaining to portability of ration cards.

The Ministry also informed that ‘Mera Ration’ app has recorded over 15 lakh downloads on Google Play Store sinceits launch on 12th March, 2021 The app was launched under ONORC plan to benefit NFSA beneficiaries, particularly migrant beneficiaries to avail maximum benefit of ration cards portability.