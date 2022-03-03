One million people left Ukraine after Russia’s military operation: UN

AMN/ WEB DESK

One million people have fled Ukraine after Russia’s special military operation. The United Nations said that the number of people fleeing Ukraine has topped one million today after, Russian forces kept up the bombardment in the second biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege on two strategic seaports.

The tally from the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population being forced out of the country in less than a week. A U.N. refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said that at this rate the exodus from Ukraine could make it the source of the biggest refugee crisis this century.

Mass evacuation can be seen in Kharkiv. Crowds were seen in city’s train station, pressing into trains. In a videotaped address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. Russia for the first time has reported its military casualties since the beginning of the special military operation last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses but said more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified.