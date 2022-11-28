One day Integrated Communication & Outreach Program on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav held in Imphal

AMN

A one day Integrated Communication and Outreach Program on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 8 Years of Seva, Suhasan and Garib Kalyan, Vision 2047, Development Initiatives in North East and Indian’s G20 Presidency was held in Imphal on Monday.

The program was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office, Imphal and it was a part of the ten day Integrated Communication & Outreach Program with Photo Exhibition. The Director General (NEZ) of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting B. Narayan attended the program and informed the audience that many events of India’s G20 Presidency will be held in Manipur.

Competitions on extra curriculum activities for the students were held during the program and distributed prizes to the winner.