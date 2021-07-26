Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
انڈین آواز

One crore people to be given COVID vaccine each month: Bangladesh Health Minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh will vaccinate one crore people per month with COVID 19 vaccine. Announcing this in Dhaka on Sunday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the vaccination programme will be undertaken based on 21 crore doses Bangladesh is collecting from various sources.

Emphasising the need for vaccination, he said there is no alternative to vaccination to prevent COVID 19 transmission. He said that a field hospital for treating COVID patients will start operating on Saturday next. It will have 1000 beds including 200 ICU and HDU beds, reports UNB.

Meanwhile, Dhaka witnessed an increased number of vehicles and people out on the roads on the third day of the countrywide lockdown and the first day after the Eid-Ul-Azha holiday. Police detained 587 people for violating the lockdown in Dhaka. 233 people and 521 vehicles were also fined.

The Corona pandemic continued to claim lives with 228 people dying in the country on Sunday. The death toll due to COVID 19 in Bangladesh has gone up to 19274. The number of active cases in the country stands at more than 1.46 lakh. The sample positivity rate was recorded at 30.08 percent on Sunday.

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

The Indian Awaaz