Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2021 08:21:11      انڈین آواز

Once BJP forms govt in WB, all central schemes will be implemented in state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has said that once BJP forms government in West Bengal, all the Central schemes related to tourism will be implemented in the state and Ganga Sagar Mela will be included in the international tourist circuit. After visiting Ganga Sagar today, he said that it will be developed into an international tourist spot.

Mr Shah alleged that the ongoing work of Namami Gange project from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar has been stalled in Bengal and asserted that after BJP comes into power, the project will be completed. The Union Home Minister was speaking to reporters after visiting Kapil Muni Ashram. He will be attending a public meeting at Namkhana in South 24 Pargana district and flag off the fifth and last phase of BJP’s Parivartan Jatra. The senior BJP leader will be joining a refugee family for lunch at Narayanpur village. Later in the afternoon, the Minister will be visiting Sri Aurobindo Bhavan in Kolkata.

Mr Shah arrived in Kolkata late last night and visited the Kolkata headquarters of Bharat Sevashram Sangha earlier this morning. He offered prayers, took part in Aarti and paid tributes to the founder of the Sangha Swami Pranabananda Maharaj on his 125th birth year. Senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Tathagata Roy were also present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Rafael Nadal in 5 sets to secure a spot in semi-final

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas comes back from two sets down to beat second seed Rafael Nadal Fifth seed ...

Hockey Junior Women: Keen to win more tournaments, says striker Deepika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented striker Deepika Kumari feels that 2021 is a very important year for ...

خبرنامہ

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!