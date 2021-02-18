Once BJP forms govt in WB, all central schemes will be implemented in state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

AMN
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has said that once BJP forms government in West Bengal, all the Central schemes related to tourism will be implemented in the state and Ganga Sagar Mela will be included in the international tourist circuit. After visiting Ganga Sagar today, he said that it will be developed into an international tourist spot.
Mr Shah alleged that the ongoing work of Namami Gange project from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar has been stalled in Bengal and asserted that after BJP comes into power, the project will be completed. The Union Home Minister was speaking to reporters after visiting Kapil Muni Ashram. He will be attending a public meeting at Namkhana in South 24 Pargana district and flag off the fifth and last phase of BJP’s Parivartan Jatra. The senior BJP leader will be joining a refugee family for lunch at Narayanpur village. Later in the afternoon, the Minister will be visiting Sri Aurobindo Bhavan in Kolkata.
Mr Shah arrived in Kolkata late last night and visited the Kolkata headquarters of Bharat Sevashram Sangha earlier this morning. He offered prayers, took part in Aarti and paid tributes to the founder of the Sangha Swami Pranabananda Maharaj on his 125th birth year. Senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy, Tathagata Roy were also present.