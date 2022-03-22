On World Water Day Vice President, PM Modi calls upon people save water

B Mishra

Today is World Water Day. The day focuses attention on the importance of freshwater and advocates for the sustainable management of freshwater resources. It raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water. It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal VI: Water and Sanitation for all by 2030.

The theme of this year is Groundwater, Making the Invisible Visible. Groundwater accounts for 99 percent of the world’s freshwater. This valuable resource provides critical benefits for people and ecosystems and must be protected from pollution and exploitation.

On World Water Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon everyone to resolve to use water judiciously. In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, water is at the core of sustainable development and it is the duty of each one of us to conserve this finite and precious resource. he said, reduce, reuse and recycle must be the mantra so that we can hand over a liveable planet to future generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called upon everyone to reaffirm the pledge to save every drop of water. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for the citizens. He said, over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. The Prime Minister appreciated all those individuals and organizations who are working towards saving water.