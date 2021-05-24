Odisha gears up to meet any eventuality of impending cyclone
Over 2.57 lakh fresh cases reported in country in last 24 hours
Foreign aid to combat COVID-19 being expeditiously dispatched to States, UTs: Health Ministry
Lockdown extended in Karnataka, TN to check surging Covid19 cases
Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to less wealthy nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 May 2021 07:42:46      انڈین آواز

On-site registration for 18-44 years age group now enabled on CoWin

Leave a comment
Published On: By

SUDHIR KUMAR

The Union government has decided to provide the facility of on-site registration and facilitate cohort registration on CoWIN digital platform for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. This facility will only be available at Government COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

It will not be available for Private CVCs and they will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments. However, the on-site registration will be enabled in case of sessions exclusively organized with online slots, towards the end of the day, as some doses may still be left unutilized in case the online appointee beneficiaries do not turn up on the day of vaccination due to any reason. In such cases, on-site registration of a few beneficiaries may be necessary to minimize vaccine wastage.

The Union Health Ministry said, even though CoWIN provides for features like registration of up to four beneficiaries with a mobile number, facilitated registration and appointments through applications, people requiring facilitated cohort’s facility and those without access to internet and mobile phones may still have limited access for vaccination.

The Ministry said this onsite registration feature will be used only upon the decision of the respective State Governments to do so. The State and Union Territories must decide on the opening of on-site registrations and facilitated cohorts’ registration and appointments for 18 to 44 years age group. This should be based on the local context just as an additional measure to minimize vaccine wastage and for facilitating vaccination of eligible beneficiaries.

The Ministry has advised the States and UTs to issue clear instructions to all District Immunization Officers to strictly adhere to the decision regarding the extent and manner of using the on-site registration and appointment feature for people in the 18 to 44 years age group. Fully reserved sessions can also be organized for providing vaccination services to the beneficiaries belonging to facilitated cohorts.

The Ministry added that wherever such fully reserved sessions are organized, all efforts must also be made to mobilize such beneficiaries in sufficient numbers. It also said abundant caution should be exercised and extreme care should be taken while opening up on-site registration and appointment for people in the 18 to 44 years age group to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in wrestler murder case

AMN India’s two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days police custody by ...

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

Narinder Batra re elected President of FIH

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Contesting for the second term Narinder Batra was re-elected as the Internati ...

خبرنامہ

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

آندھرا پردیش میں آکسیجن کی کمی کے سبب گیارہ مریضوں کی موت

آندھرا پردیش میں کم ازکم گیارہ مریضوں کی اس وقت موت ہوگئی جب ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz