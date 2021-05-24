On-site registration for 18-44 years age group now enabled on CoWin

SUDHIR KUMAR

The Union government has decided to provide the facility of on-site registration and facilitate cohort registration on CoWIN digital platform for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. This facility will only be available at Government COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

It will not be available for Private CVCs and they will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments. However, the on-site registration will be enabled in case of sessions exclusively organized with online slots, towards the end of the day, as some doses may still be left unutilized in case the online appointee beneficiaries do not turn up on the day of vaccination due to any reason. In such cases, on-site registration of a few beneficiaries may be necessary to minimize vaccine wastage.

The Union Health Ministry said, even though CoWIN provides for features like registration of up to four beneficiaries with a mobile number, facilitated registration and appointments through applications, people requiring facilitated cohort’s facility and those without access to internet and mobile phones may still have limited access for vaccination.

The Ministry said this onsite registration feature will be used only upon the decision of the respective State Governments to do so. The State and Union Territories must decide on the opening of on-site registrations and facilitated cohorts’ registration and appointments for 18 to 44 years age group. This should be based on the local context just as an additional measure to minimize vaccine wastage and for facilitating vaccination of eligible beneficiaries.

The Ministry has advised the States and UTs to issue clear instructions to all District Immunization Officers to strictly adhere to the decision regarding the extent and manner of using the on-site registration and appointment feature for people in the 18 to 44 years age group. Fully reserved sessions can also be organized for providing vaccination services to the beneficiaries belonging to facilitated cohorts.

The Ministry added that wherever such fully reserved sessions are organized, all efforts must also be made to mobilize such beneficiaries in sufficient numbers. It also said abundant caution should be exercised and extreme care should be taken while opening up on-site registration and appointment for people in the 18 to 44 years age group to avoid overcrowding at vaccination centers.