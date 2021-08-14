On Independence day President asks citizens to imbibe motto of ‘Har Kam Desh Ke Naam’

Staff Reporter

President Ram Nath Kovind has called upon the countrymen to imbibe the motto of – Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam – as a mantra and work with full devotion and dedication for the development of the nation.

Recalling his recent visit to war memorial in Baramulla on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Mr Kovind said that the war memorial has the motto of “Mera Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam” inscribed. This means each and every deed of mine is for the nation.

During his address, the President talked about Covid, Olympic winners, Gaganyaan Mission, climate change, J&K, economy, and multiple government initiatives such as affordable housing. He said the second wave of corona is being contained with the efforts of doctors, nurses, health workers, administrators and other Covid warriors.

The President urged all the people to get vaccinated as per protocol as soon as possible and also to motivate others. He also talked about Jammu and Kashmir and urged all the residents, especially the youth, to take advantage of the opportunity created by the government and be proactive in realizing their aspirations through democratic institutions.