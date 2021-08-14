Priyanka Gandhi accuses Twitter of being cahoots with BJP government
First Nasal COVID vaccine gets regulatory approval for 2nd, 3rd phase trials
Britain criticises US over Afghanistan pull-out
India terms Pakistan FM comments on recent Dasu blast as ‘absurd’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Aug 2021 01:34:44      انڈین آواز

On Independence day President asks citizens to imbibe motto of ‘Har Kam Desh Ke Naam’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

President Ram Nath Kovind has called upon the countrymen to imbibe the motto of – Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam – as a mantra and work with full devotion and dedication for the development of the nation.

Recalling his recent visit to war memorial in Baramulla on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Mr Kovind said that the war memorial has the motto of “Mera Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam” inscribed. This means each and every deed of mine is for the nation.

During his address, the President talked about Covid, Olympic winners, Gaganyaan Mission, climate change, J&K, economy, and multiple government initiatives such as affordable housing. He said the second wave of corona is being contained with the efforts of doctors, nurses, health workers, administrators and other Covid warriors.

The President urged all the people to get vaccinated as per protocol as soon as possible and also to motivate others. He also talked about Jammu and Kashmir and urged all the residents, especially the youth, to take advantage of the opportunity created by the government and be proactive in realizing their aspirations through democratic institutions.

  • A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir. I urge the people, especially the youth, of Jammu and Kashmir to utilise this opportunity and work on realising their aspirations through democratic institutions.
  • Our democracy is based on the parliamentary system, so Parliament is the temple of our democracy. The inauguration of this new building on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence will be considered as a historic starting point in the development journey of the world’s largest democracy.
  • The government has launched several schemes to make this special year memorable. ‘Gaganyaan Mission’ holds special importance in those missions.
  • It is a matter of pride for us that India has not only complied with the Paris Climate Agreement, but is also contributing more than it has committed to protect the climate. The intensity of the pandemic has come down, but the coronavirus has not yet gone away. We are yet to come out of the devastating effects of its recurrence this year.
  • In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, our sportspersons have brought laurels to the nation with their stellar performances. I urge every parent to learn from the families of promising daughters and provide opportunities to their daughters also to explore avenues of growth.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

President of India Hosts ‘High Tea’ for Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind hosted a ‘High Tea’ for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics ...

Durand Cup Football Tournament scheduled to be held at Kolkata from Sept 5

THE 130th Edition of Durand Cup Football Tournament is scheduled to be held at Kolkata from 5th of September t ...

Lord Test: India scores 364 runs in their first innings against England

England were 23 without loss against India's 364 runs first inning, when report last came in, on Day two of th ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz