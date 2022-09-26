On Devi Lal anniversary Opposition leaders pledge to oust BJP from power

By A Correspondent / Fatehbad / Haryana

Top leaders of anti-BJP parties on Sunday gave a clarain call to oust BJP from the power. The occasion was ‘Samman Diwas Rally’ organized on the occasion of 109th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister of India Devi Lal at Fatehabad in Haryana.

The rally was organized by Devi Lal’s son and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala.

The rally was attended by leaders including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar from Maharashtra, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sitaram Yechury, JDU leader KC Tyagi and Shiromani from Punjab. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali leader Prof. Prem Singh. Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik also sent a video message praising Devi Lal.

All these leaders blamed BJP government at centre and states for creating economic crisis and dividing people on the line of religions. They pledged to oust BJP from power in 2024 elections amid cheer from audience.

Addressing the rally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for a “main front” of all non-BJP parties, including the Congress, at the national level against the BJP which he said can defeat the saffron party in 2024.

Nitish’s call for the inclusion of the Congress but no congress leader was present at the rally

Nitish said he is not a Prime Minister candidate, adding that there was no question of a Third Front now and what is needed is the “main front of opposition” to ensure that BJP “loses badly”. “I will urge all parties including Congress to come together and then they will lose badly in 2024 Lok Sabha polls…My only wish is that we all need to come together at the national level… We need to bring together more parties,”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the time has come for everyone to work towards ensuring change of BJP government in 2024. He listed the “anti-farmer” decisions of the government, including the now repealed three farm laws, and alleged that the government was not providin the promised MSP to farmers or withdrawing cases registered against them.

Accusing the BJP of making false claims and promises RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav described it as “Badka Jhuta Party” (big lying party).

RJD leader said the JD(U), SAD and the Shiv Sena left the BJP-led NDA to save the Constitution and democracy.INLD supremo Omprakash Chautala addressing the rally said that he would like to say this much in the desi language that make the rule of INLD, ‘I will do all the work for everyone’.

Chautala made several announcements for the elderly, women, unemployed and farmers. He said that the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal would be constructed within a year of the formation of INLD government in Haryana in the year 2024.

Chautala said that after INLD comes to power, the system of ename portal will be abolished and the purchase of crops will be ensured through arhtiyas.

Chautala said that he had to serve a 10-year sentence for giving jobs to more than 3000 youths. They have no regrets about this.