On BJP Foundation Day PM urges party workers to help poor, donate to CARES Fund

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today BJP workers to keep campaigning to provide rations to the poor and make face covers for five to six persons other than themselves.

He also urged party workers to spread the word among people about Arogya Setu App to help fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister said that India was one of the countries in the world that understood the seriousness of COVID-19 and took timely steps to initiate a war against it.

Addressing BJP party workers through video conference on the occasion of 40th Foundation Day of Bhartiya Janta Party, Mr Modi said, India’s attempts to battle the pandemic has set a new example to the world. He said, India took one step after another and worked to ensure that those measures should reach at the ground level. He said it was ensured that all State Governments worked together and made all important decisions in sync with experts.

Mr Modi said, from the very beginning, BJP has been taught the Mantra of Nation First. He made five appeals to the party workers. He asked them to keep campaigning to provide rations to the poor and make face covers for five to six persons other than themselves. He also urged party workers to spread the word among people about Arogya Setu App to help fight against COVID-19.

He asked them to donate to PM CARES Fund and motivate 40 others to donate as well. He also urged to show gratitude towards the front line warriors who are serving the nation in the difficult times. He said, the Mantra today for the whole world is social distancing and discipline.

Remembering leaders, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookherjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Kushabhau Thakre, he said, they set the right examples to imbibe and there is a lot to learn from senior party workers who have given their life to the service of nation.