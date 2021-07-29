Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
Olympics Shooting; Manu Bhaker in contention in the Women’s 25M Pistol

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Putting behind couple of poor performance, Manu Bhaker fired superb 292 out of 300 and stayed in contention as she was placed fifth after the first precision round of qualifying in the Women’s 25M Pistol, of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics Shooting competitions at the Asaka Shooting range

Her compatriot Rahi Sarnobat shot 287 and was 25th. and both can make it among the top eight-finalists, on the back of a very good second rapid-fire round which scheduled tomorrow.

Former world champion Zorana Arunovic of Serbia topped the 44-strong field with a stunning 296 while reigning champion Anna Korakaki of Greece was second with 294.

The field is bunched tightly after that with three points separating the next 11 shooters. Manu is on the same score as the 10M-pistol gold medallist Vitalina Batsarashkina of Russia and Mixed Team pistol bronze medal winner Olena Kostevych of Ukraine.

India has two more Shooting events left at the Games after this one, featuring four more Indian shooters namely Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput.

Olympics Shooting; Manu Bhaker in contention in the Women's 25M Pistol

By Harpal Singh Bedi Putting behind couple of poor performance, Manu Bhaker fired superb 292 out of 300 and ...

