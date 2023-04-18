Olympian A.Sharat Kamal, G.Sathiyan to headline the 41st PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis Tournament   

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi 17 April: Commonwealth Games gold medalist Achanta Sharat Kamal, defending champion Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, title contender Soumyajit Ghosh will headline the star cast at the 41st PSPB Inter Unit Table Tennis Tournament to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here from 18th to 21st April.

The championship a virtual “mini – national” will also see the participation of top ranked paddlers of the country including among others Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Sanil Shetty, Ms Divya Deshpande, Ms T Reeth Rishya, Ms Mouma Das, Ms Ankita Das

All these players will be representing the Oil & Gas majors such as ONGC, IOCL, GAIL, BPCL, OIL, HPCL, MRPL, Petronet LNG, EIL .

Young talented individuals of various participating organizations will also get a chance to upgrade their skills from both their seniors and peers of their respective domains apart from giving their best to win the competition. The four-day extravaganza will feature the competitions in both singles and doubles format among Men, Women and Veteran categories.

STARTING TOMORROW

41st PSPB Inter Unit Table-Tennis Tournament 2022-23 at the IG Stadium in Delhi.

The tournament is being hosted by Engineers India Limited pic.twitter.com/qiTjoX4xAC — PSPB (@pspbmedia) April 17, 2023

This edition of the PSPB Table Tennis Tournament is being hosted by EIL as one of the important member organizations of the PSPB.

Lauding the efforts of the organizing team members, CMD EIL, Ms Vartika Shukla said, “PSPB has been able to provide platform to several talented sportspersons of the country along with its member organizations and EIL is proud to be associated with it and hosting the 41st edition of Inter unit Table Tennis Tournament.

“The tournament with some of the best players of the country in action is bound to be a high voltage affair. It will also provide a platform for promising youngsters to showcase their talent” she said.

“Our players have done country proud in recent International events and hopefully they will bring more laurels to the country’ She said adding that” hopefully we will also see new talent on the podium”