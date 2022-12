AMN/ WEB DESK

Oil today hit a three-week high as China’s latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions spurred hopes of a fuel demand recovery. The crude prices also got support from cuts in U.S. energy production caused by winter storms.

In intra-day trade, Brent crude was trading at 84 dollars and 50 cents per barrel while WTI crude price was at 80 dollars and 10 cents per barrel.