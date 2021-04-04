Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases

AMN

The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew in 10 districts between 10 pm to 5 am from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The districts where night curfew will be imposed are Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nawrangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

All shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions will remain closed and movement of individuals will be prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities. District Collectors have been allowed to impose any further restrictions or allow such activities as felt appropriate considering the local situation.