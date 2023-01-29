Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das shot by cop in Jharsuguda district

AMN

Health Minister in the Odisha government, Naba Kishore Das, was shot at in Brajarajnagar of Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The Minister was on his way to attend a programme. Informing media persons, Gupteswar Bhoi, SDPO, Brajarajnagar said, an ASI of Odisha Police opened fire at the Minister. The accused cop, identified as Gopal Das, was immediately nabbed and detained by police for questioning. He was serving as an ASI at the Gandhi Chhak police outpost in Brajarajnagar. The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot at in Brajarajnagar today is being airlifted to capital Bhubaneswar for further treatment.