इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jan 2023 07:29:04      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das shot by cop in Jharsuguda district

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Health Minister in the Odisha government, Naba Kishore Das, was shot at in Brajarajnagar of Jharsuguda district on Sunday. The Minister was on his way to attend a programme. Informing media persons, Gupteswar Bhoi, SDPO, Brajarajnagar said, an ASI of Odisha Police opened fire at the Minister. The accused cop, identified as Gopal Das, was immediately nabbed and detained by police for questioning. He was serving as an ASI at the Gandhi Chhak police outpost in Brajarajnagar. The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot at in Brajarajnagar today is being airlifted to capital Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

‘من کی بات’ میں پی ایم مودی نے ای ویسٹ کی ری سائیکلنگ اور باجرے کے فوائد پر زور دیا۔

MANN KI BAAT"آج کے جدید آلات مستقبل کا ای فضلہ ہیں" وزیر اعظم ...

پلوامہ میں راہول گاندھی نے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے بہادروں کو خراج عقیدت پیش کیا۔

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی ہفتہ کو بھارت جوڑو یاترا کے دوران پ ...

 یومِ جمہوریہ روایتی حب الوطنی کے جذبے کے ساتھ منایا گیا

ملک آج اپنا 74 واں یوم جمہوریہ منایا گیا۔ بڑی تقریب نئی دلی می ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart