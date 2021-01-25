Odisha govt to provide free access to state budget document 2021-22

AMN

Odisha government has decided to provide free access to the state budget document 2021-22. It can be accessed through the national e-vidhansabha application. Stating the initiative is a first in the country, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that this will set an example by ushering in an era of transparency and responsible governance.

However, the step follows the recent launching the union budget mobile application for hassle free access to the Union budget documents by member of Parliament and the general public. The Odisha assembly has been digitising itself under the National E Vidhansabha Sabha project to make its functioning paperless.