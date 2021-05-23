Odisha gears up to face any eventuality of impending cyclone Yaas

Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ likely to intensify into very Severe Cyclonic Storm

AMN / WEB DESK

Odisha is getting ready to face any eventuality of the impending cyclone Yaas. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the low pressure area formed in the the East Central Bay of Bengal today is likely to develop into a cyclone tomorrow and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm before heading towards the West Bengal-North Odisha coast by the evening of 26th of this month. Accordingly, the State Administration is getting ready with all necessary pre and post-cyclone mitigation measures.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviewed Cyclone Yaas preparedness in the state. He directs officials to shift all living in kutcha houses. He also orders to house a limited number of people in each shelter home by following

Coastal districts in Odisha have been asked to keep cyclone shelters in readiness to accommodate the evacuees from the areas likely to be hit by the probable cyclone Yaas. While food, medicines, drinking water and electricity back-up are being ensured at the cyclone shelters, about 22 teams of NDRF, 66 teams of ODRAF and 177 fire fighting teams are being deployed for rescue and relief operations. Naval ships and aircrafts are also in standby mode to intervene, should any such exigences arise.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews #CycloneYaas preparedness in the state. He directs officials to shift all living in kutcha houses. He also orders to house a limited number of people in each shelter home by following #COVID19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/WWJCUn762D — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 22, 2021

Meanwhile, all the fishermen of Odisha out in the sea are now back to safety. While the government is ready with all contingent measures to adequately address the cyclone side of the double whammy it is now in, it has also made provisions for smooth running of COVID Centres that include ensuring the uninterrupted production and distribution of medical oxygen- the lifeline for many a serious COVID-19 patients.

Union Cabinet Secretary holds meeting to review preparedness

Earlier the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met today to review the preparedness of Central and State Governments and agencies to deal with Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ in the Bay of Bengal.

Reviewing the preparedness of the Central and State agencies, Mr. Gauba stressed that all measures should be taken in a timely manner so that loss of lives and destruction of property is minimized. He emphasised on the early evacuation of people from the areas likely to be affected by the cyclone alongwith ensuring the return of all boats/vessels to the shores, so that there is zero loss of life.

Mr. Gauba also stressed that safety of COVID patients be ensured and disruption of functioning of COVID Hospitals and Centres avoided. He also advised that steps be taken to maintain the generation and movement of oxygen from the cyclone affected areas, to other parts of the country. He also said that preparatory arrangements should be made to restore power, telecom and other important services. He directed the concerned agencies to work in close co-ordination and extend all requisite assistance to the States & UTs.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the committee about the latest status of the cyclone, which is expected to reach the West Bengal and adjoining northern Odisha coasts by Wednesday evening with wind speeds ranging from 155 to 165 kilometres per hour, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges in the coastal districts of these states.

Chief Secretaries of the concerned states apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures put in place to deal with the cyclonic storm. Evacuation of people from the low-lying areas is being carried out. Adequate stocks of foodgrains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations made to maintain essential services such as Power, Telecommunications among others. NDRF has deployed 65 teams and 20 more teams are on standby. Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard along with ships and aircrafts have also been deployed. Necessary arrangements are also being made to ensure uninterrupted functioning of hospitals and COVID Care Centres, alongwith ensuring generation and supply of oxygen to COVID facilities across the country.