Odisha extends lockdown till April 30; Schools to remain closed up to June 7

The Odisha government today extended the lockdown till April 30 today that was supposed to end on April 15 amidst the rise in a number of positive COVID-19 cases across the state. The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan, in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing the people in a video message said to fight this highly infectious disease, the people of the state have shown discipline and sacrifice during the ongoing lockdown.

The state cabinet under the chairmanship of the chief minister today also has given a proposal to Centre for extension of 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 30 to tackle the COVID-19 Pandemic. The State government has also suggested the Centre to shut rail and air services till end of this month to contain spread of the virus. Expressing concern over spread of COVID-19 in the state, Mr. Patnaik said that the government has decided to close all the schools till June 17.

Till today Odisha has reported 44 COVID-19 positive cases with one death. In another development state government has made mandatory use of mask by people while venturing out of their houses that came into effect today.

