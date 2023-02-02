इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 04:48:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomes Budget 2023-24

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has welcomed the Budget 2023-24 for its thrust on increased capital investment, drinking water initiative, rural housing, tribal welfare, millet mission and global technology. He however has flagged less allocation in food security, MGNREGA and Aayushman Bharat scheme.

Hailing the budget as brilliant, people centric and growth stimulating, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that for the first time the Union Budget has allocated more than one lakh 12 thousand crore rupees to implement the National Education Policy. He said the budget has paved the way to transform India into a knowledge based economy.

In his reaction, the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Welfare Bisweswar Tudu has welcomed the Prime Minister PVTG Development Fund to ensure all round development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups . He said 14 PVTG communities of Odisha will benefit from it. Stating that around 11 crore households have been provided with piped drinking water under Jal Jivan Mission, the minister said the increased allocation for the scheme will realise the target of providing safe drinking water to all the families by 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart