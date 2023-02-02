Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomes Budget 2023-24

AMN

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has welcomed the Budget 2023-24 for its thrust on increased capital investment, drinking water initiative, rural housing, tribal welfare, millet mission and global technology. He however has flagged less allocation in food security, MGNREGA and Aayushman Bharat scheme.

Hailing the budget as brilliant, people centric and growth stimulating, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that for the first time the Union Budget has allocated more than one lakh 12 thousand crore rupees to implement the National Education Policy. He said the budget has paved the way to transform India into a knowledge based economy.

In his reaction, the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Welfare Bisweswar Tudu has welcomed the Prime Minister PVTG Development Fund to ensure all round development of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups . He said 14 PVTG communities of Odisha will benefit from it. Stating that around 11 crore households have been provided with piped drinking water under Jal Jivan Mission, the minister said the increased allocation for the scheme will realise the target of providing safe drinking water to all the families by 2024.