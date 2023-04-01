Odisha celebrates Utkal Diwas

AMN

Today is Utkal Diwas. It was on this day, April 1 in 1936 when Odisha came into being as a State during the British rule. Several programmes are being organised today to mark the occasion. Many dignitaries have conveyed their good wishes to the people of the State. In his message, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has called upon one and all to resolve to develop Odisha into a prosperous State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appealed to the people to keep up the tempo of progress that the State has achieved in different spheres.