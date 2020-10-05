Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
Odisha assembly witness uproar over alleged mining scam

AMN

The Odisha Assembly today witnessed uproar over an alleged mining scam in the state. Opposition BJP and Congress tried to corner the BJD government on the issue as soon as the house assembled.

while the leader of opposition from BJP alleged that the mining mafia and bureaucrats are hand in glove to siphon off crores of rupees from illegal mining in the state, the leader of Congress legislature party in the house said that the revenue loss to the tune of 3600 crore rupees from 9 mining blocks in the state could not have occurred without the knowledge of the state government.

The allegations were countered by the ruling BJD by saying that the auctioning and renewal of mining leases are done in accordance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the Centre.

SPORTS

Right time for talented women players take up hockey: Striker Navneet Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Navneet Kaur has opined that this is the right time for aspiring ...

Strong Indian squad for the Esports World Championship Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi National champions Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2020), Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) and fo ...

Delhi Capitals suffer a jolt as spinner Amit Mishra is ruled out of IPL due to injury

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' IPL campaign suffered a jolt with its experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

