Odisha assembly witness uproar over alleged mining scam

The Odisha Assembly today witnessed uproar over an alleged mining scam in the state. Opposition BJP and Congress tried to corner the BJD government on the issue as soon as the house assembled.

while the leader of opposition from BJP alleged that the mining mafia and bureaucrats are hand in glove to siphon off crores of rupees from illegal mining in the state, the leader of Congress legislature party in the house said that the revenue loss to the tune of 3600 crore rupees from 9 mining blocks in the state could not have occurred without the knowledge of the state government.

The allegations were countered by the ruling BJD by saying that the auctioning and renewal of mining leases are done in accordance with the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the Centre.