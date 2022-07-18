FreeCurrencyRates.com

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

Published On:

AMN

Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya’s fifty guided team India to a five-wicket victory over England in the third ODI of the three-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester last night. With this win, India clinched the ODI series 2-1 against England. This is now the third ODI series defeat for England at home since 2015. Chasing a target of 260 runs set by England, India achieved the target in just 42.1 overs for the loss of 5 wickets with the help of Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 125 runs and Hardik Pandya’s 71 runs. India made 261 runs.

Rishabh Pant was declared Player of the Match for his fantastic hundred and Hardik Pandya was declared Player of the series. For England, Reece Topley bagged three wickets, while Brydon Carse and Craig Overton took one wicket each. Earlier, Put to bat first by India, England was bundled out for 259 runs in 45.5 overs. For England, skipper Jos Buttler top scored with 60 runs. For India, Hardik Pandya finished off as the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal also bagged three wickets. Siraj got two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja got one.

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

