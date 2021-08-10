OBC List: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021

The bill seeks to restore the power of States and Union Territories to make their own OBC lists.

By Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha today passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 after serious debate. The bill seeks to restore the power of States and Union Territories to make their own OBC lists.

The bill was passed with more than two -third of majority of the House strength as well as the members present in the House. During division of votes, 385 members of House voted in favour of the bill and none against. The legislation seeks to restore the power of States and Union Territories to make their own OBC lists.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar said it will empower the state in preparing their own OBC lists. He said, the legislation will also help to strengthen the federal structure of the country. Dr Kumar reiterated government’s commitment for the welfare of OBC community. Dr Kumar said, the bill will protect the interest of the OBCs community. Referring to members concern, the Minister said, Supreme Court has always stood by 50 per cent ceiling limit in reservation. However, he said, this should be further discussed. He said, with the passage of the legislatation, reservation for Maratha Community will be taken care by the State government.

Earlier moving the Bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar said it will empower the state in preparing the OBC list. He said, the legislation will also help to strengthen the federal structure of the country. Dr Kumar reiterated government’s commitment for the welfare of OBC community.

Initiating the debate, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the opposition is in support of the Bill in the interests of the OBC community. He alleged that the government has brought this Bill keeping an eye on the Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mr Chowdhury said Congress party has always been at the forefront for the upliftment of the OBC. He questioned the government over Pegasus snooping saying why the government has not started an investigation into it like other countries. Mr Chowdhury said many states want to increase the ceiling of reservation. He cited the example of Tamil Nadu, its social movement that led to reservation. He said, reservation is an affirmative action to uplift them.

Sanghamitra Maurya of BJP accused the Congress of bringing NEET in a bid to cancel the reservation. She said, the NEET is based on NCERT syllabus and the poor don’t read this syllabus. She reminded the Congress that the people have rejected them and hence they are losing elections. She lauded the Cabinet for having highest representation of OBCs.

T.R. Baalu of DMK also raised the issue of removing the ceiling. He also profusely thanked the government for bringing the Bill. Mr Baalu remembered into the history of reservation and recalled the contribution of Kamaraj and Nehru. Mr Baalu said V P Singh implemented Mandal Commission and that is how the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs came into effect.

Supporting the Bill, Kalyan Benrjee of TMC said, the constitution is a tool for removal of disparities.

Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party supporting the Bill said there are several other things to be added in the Bill. He questioned the intention of the government, since it has not removed the ceiling.

Ritesh Pandey of BSP supported the Bill. He, however, accuses the government of double standards. He said most jobs are contractual or private and wondered where this reservation will be implemented.

NCP MP Supriya Sule thanked the government for sharing the empirical data on 2011 caste census. She also requested the government to consider removing ceiling of quota.

Labour and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav reminded the Congress didn’t implement the Kaka Kalelkar Commission. He said, the Congress didn’t bring reservation for the OBCs and it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee government which increased the creamy layer limit. Discussion is underway.