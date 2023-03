Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that number of MBBS seats in the country has now crossed the one lakh mark. In a tweet, Dr. Mandaviya informed that in 2014, there were only 51,348 MBBS seats which have now gone up to one lakh one thousand and 43. In the case of PG seats, he said, it has increased from 31 thousand 185 in 2014 to 65 thousand 335 seats in 2023