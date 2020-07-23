Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2020 01:21:43      انڈین آواز

Number of COVID 19 infected patients cross 25000 mark in MP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / BHOPAL

The number of corona infected patients in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 25 thousand mark while, about 17 thousand of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

190 people including a Minister tested positive today in the capital Bhopal.

Due to the increasing number of cases in the district, there will be total lockdown on Saturday and Sunday in Hoshangabad.

In Ashoknagar and Betul districts too, complete lockdown will remain in force on this Saturday and Sunday.

In Hoshangabad district, 9 more people have tested positive while four people have returned home after recovery.

So far, four hundred ninety-five people have been cured in Neemuch.

Today 14 people in Bhind were discharged from hospital taking the total number of recoveries to three hundred and eighty-two people in the district.

Meanwhile, 10 people in Khandwa and 30 people in Dhar returned home after recovery.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN BCCI will seek government's permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United ...

Will make India proud in Tokyo: Hockey captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Captain and ace midfielder Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence that Indian h ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!