Number of COVID 19 infected patients cross 25000 mark in MP

AMN / BHOPAL

The number of corona infected patients in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 25 thousand mark while, about 17 thousand of them have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

190 people including a Minister tested positive today in the capital Bhopal.

Due to the increasing number of cases in the district, there will be total lockdown on Saturday and Sunday in Hoshangabad.

In Ashoknagar and Betul districts too, complete lockdown will remain in force on this Saturday and Sunday.

In Hoshangabad district, 9 more people have tested positive while four people have returned home after recovery.

So far, four hundred ninety-five people have been cured in Neemuch.

Today 14 people in Bhind were discharged from hospital taking the total number of recoveries to three hundred and eighty-two people in the district.

Meanwhile, 10 people in Khandwa and 30 people in Dhar returned home after recovery.