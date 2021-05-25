Number of COVID-19 daily cases slips below 2 lakh mark after almost 40 days

AMN

In the past 24 hours, over 3 lakh 26 thousand COVID patients successfully recovered from the disease. In the same time span 1 lakh 96 thousand 427 fresh cases were recorded nationwide.

The recovery rate in the country has further improved to stand at 89.26 per cent. The number of daily cases have slipped below the 2 lakh mark after nearly 40 days.

The Ministry added that so far, over 2 crore 40 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country. Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. The Health Ministry has informed that three thousand 511 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 3 lakh 7 thousand 231.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 tests reported by the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 33 crore 25 lakh. The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours another milestone in terms of daily testing was achieved with more than 20 lakh 58 thousand samples being tested across the country.