Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
इंडियन आवाज़     25 May 2021 10:29:33

Number of COVID-19 daily cases slips below 2 lakh mark after almost 40 days

AMN

In the past 24 hours, over 3 lakh 26 thousand COVID patients successfully recovered from the disease. In the same time span 1 lakh 96 thousand 427 fresh cases were recorded nationwide. In the same time span 1 lakh 96 thousand 427 fresh cases were recorded nationwide.

The recovery rate in the country has further improved to stand at 89.26 per cent. The number of daily cases have slipped below the 2 lakh mark after nearly 40 days.

The Ministry added that so far, over 2 crore 40 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country. Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. The Health Ministry has informed that three thousand 511 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 3 lakh 7 thousand 231.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 tests reported by the Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 33 crore 25 lakh. The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours another milestone in terms of daily testing was achieved with more than 20 lakh 58 thousand samples being tested across the country.

SPORTS

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in wrestler murder case

AMN India’s two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days police custody by ...

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

