Number of active Covid cases decline in West Bengal

AMN

The number of active Covid cases has declined further in West Bengal. According to the data released by the State Health Department, total active Covid-19 cases stands at over 6 thousand 3 hundred. Over 5 lakh 68 thousand 1 hundred are infected with the virus while over 5 lakh 51 thousand 6 hundred have been discharged so far.

Eight more people died in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to ten thousand one hundred and fifteen. Meanwhile, vaccination drive is going on in the state at 426 centres today. So far, 84 thousand 707 persons have been vaccinated in six days which is 71 percent of the target.