Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
Number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh touches 2,270

AMN

COVID positivity rate has gone up to 2.2 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. The number of active cases in the state touched 2,270 yesterday. Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in the COVID-19 caseload over the past few days.

While 344 new cases of Corona have cropped up in the state, 223 patients have recovered. As many as 139 new cases have come in Indore and 70 in Bhopal. Positivity rate in Indore is 6.6 per cent and Bhopal is 4.5 per cent. With two patients succumbing to the infection the death toll increased to 3,857.

Meanwhile , Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions that special precautions should be taken in Indore, Bhopal, Betul, Jabalpur, Chhindwara due to increase in Corona cases in these districts.

Boxing; Jyoti stuns two-time world champion, 3 Indian pugilists in quarter finals Strandja Memorial Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented  Jyoti Gulia produced a awesome  performance to stun  two-time w ...

President Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium

AMN / AHMEDABAD President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the newly constructed world’s largest Cricket ...

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

