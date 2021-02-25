Number of active cases in Madhya Pradesh touches 2,270

AMN
COVID positivity rate has gone up to 2.2 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. The number of active cases in the state touched 2,270 yesterday. Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing a rise in the COVID-19 caseload over the past few days.
While 344 new cases of Corona have cropped up in the state, 223 patients have recovered. As many as 139 new cases have come in Indore and 70 in Bhopal. Positivity rate in Indore is 6.6 per cent and Bhopal is 4.5 per cent. With two patients succumbing to the infection the death toll increased to 3,857.
Meanwhile , Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions that special precautions should be taken in Indore, Bhopal, Betul, Jabalpur, Chhindwara due to increase in Corona cases in these districts.