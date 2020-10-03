All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
03 Oct 2020

Nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process, Indian Foreign Secretary

AMN/ WEB DESK

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that India reiterates its long-standing and unwavering commitment to universal, verifiable and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

Mr Shringla said this while addressing the high-Level Plenary meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. He said, India believes that nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework. India remains convinced of the need for meaningful dialogue among all States possessing nuclear weapons, for building trust and confidence.

The Foreign Secretary said, India espouses the policy of No First Use against nuclear weapon states and non-use against non-nuclear weapon states. India is a key partner in global efforts towards disarmament and strengthening the non-proliferation order.

SPORTS

Women Hockey: Podium finish at Olympics is our ultimate aim says Midfielder Monika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women hockey team's experienced midfielder Monika says that podium finish at ...

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand ...

خبرنامہ

امریکہ : صدر ٹرمپ اور میلانیا قرنطینہ میں

صدر ٹرمپ نے کرونا ٹیسٹ مثبت آنے سے متعلق اطلاع اپنی ایک ٹوئٹ ...

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

