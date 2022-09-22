FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nuclear conflict ‘totally unacceptable’, says UN chief amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

AMN / NEW YORK

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday told a security council meeting that the talk of a nuclear conflict is “totally unacceptable”.

According to the UN chief, “any annexation of a state’s territory by another state through the threat or use of force is a violation of the UN Charter and international law.”

Guterres was speaking at the start of a UN security council meeting the day after Vladimir Putin raised the stakes in his invasion of Ukraine, announcing a partial mobilisation and threatening the use of nuclear weapons “if the territorial integrity of our country is threatened”.

The UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been speaking at a Security Council meeting in New York, where representatives of both Ukraine and Russia were present.

Guterres said that the last seven months of war have seen “unspeakable suffering and devastation” and that its continuation has the “unlimited potential to do terrible harm in Ukraine and around the world”

He said the debate around a possible nuclear conflict is “totally unacceptable” and that all nuclear states should recommit to the non-use and total elimination of nuclear weapons.

Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” by plans to organise “so-called referenda” in occupied areas of Ukraine, and that the annexation of a state’s territory by another state using threat or the use of force is “a violation of the UN Charter”

He said the bombardment of urban areas in Ukraine by Russia was mostly to blame for the deaths of civilians, including children.

He said the war has had an “unacceptable impact” on human rights and called for an investigation into the “catalogue of cruelty” in Ukraine.

