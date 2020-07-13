NTPC Limited wins prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2019

AMN

National Thermal Power Corporation, NTPC Limited, a Central PSU under Ministry of Power has won the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2019, under Outstanding Accomplishment in Corporate Excellence Category.

The company has also received Commendation for Significant Achievement in the category of CSR. Power Ministry said, NTPC always strives for sustainable development of its communities around the power stations. CII-ITC Sustainability Awards recognize and reward excellence in sustainability practices. It is considered to be the most credible platform for sustainability recognition in the country.

NTPCs flagship CSR program Girl Empowerment Mission, a four weeks residential program has been institutionalized in the vicinity of its power stations for the benefit of school going girls to support in their overall development. NTPC has also initiated Contractors’ Labour Information Management System through which payment to contract labourers is paid on the last day of the month at project sites.