The National Testing Agency has declared the final scores for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 for Paper -1 (B.E and B.Tech). The candidates can check their results on the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

A total of 43 candidates scored 100 percentile in the examination. The examination was conducted at 457 examination centres in 325 cities, including 23 cities outside India. The examination was conducted in 13 languages.