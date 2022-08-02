FreeCurrencyRates.com

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad

AMN / WEB DESK

TDP founder and former CM N T Rama Rao’s (known as NTR) daughter, Uma Maheshwari was found hanging at her residence in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Monday. She was 57.

Uma Maheswari’s daughter, son-in-law and others broke open the door of the bedroom which was bolted from inside after failing to get a response from her, a police official said. They found her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said. Citing preliminary information, the official said she is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step over depression. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (Suicide) was registered, police added.

Police had shifted the body to a local government hospital for postmortem. She was reportedly facing health issues for the last few months and was under treatment. The Nandamuri family has reached her residence, local media reports suggest. She was the youngest among the four daughters of legendary actor NTR.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP President and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuwaneswari are her well-known sisters.

Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari’s residence.

Uma Maheswari’s brother popular Tollywood actor and TDP legislator N. Balakrishna and other family members who live abroad have been informed, family sources said.

