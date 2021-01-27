NSA Ajit Doval speaks with US counterpart Jake Sullivan over telephone

WEB DESK

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had a telephone call with his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan today. The External Affairs Ministry said NSA Doval conveyed his best wishes to NSA Sullivan on his appointment as National Security Advisor.

Mr. Doval underscored that as leading democracies, with an abiding faith in an open and inclusive world order, India and the US were uniquely positioned to work closely on regional and international issues. These issues include combating the scourge of terrorism, maritime security, cyber security and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Mr Sullivan stated that the US was looking forward to working together on the bilateral agenda and the common global challenges.

The two NSAs agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations, which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests.