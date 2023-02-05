इंडियन आवाज़     05 Feb 2023 05:52:19      انڈین آواز
NSA Ajit Doval meets his UK counterpart Tim Barrow in London

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with UK’s National Security Advisor Tim Barrow in London yesterday, February 4. 

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also joined the meeting as a special gesture. The High Commission of India said, that Mr Doval’s visit to London has come right after he met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Indian High Commission said that a special gesture was shown by PM Rishi Sunak to join the NSA dialogue between Sir Tim Barrow and M. Doval at the Cabinet Office. It added that it deeply values the PM’s assurance of his government’s full support to deepen strategic partnerships in trade, defence, and Science & Technology. 

The Indian High Commission said that it is looking forward to the visit of Sir Tim to India soon.
India and the United Kingdom share a comprehensive strategic partnership.

