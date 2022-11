AMN

In Tennis, Novak Djokovic has defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud to collect a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title in Turin, Italy. Djokovic defeated Rudd in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to clinch the season-ending title.

This was Djokovic’s first title at the event since 2015 and the one that matches Roger Federer’s record. The 35-year-old Djokovic is the oldest player to win the title.