Novak Djokovic wins his 9th Australian Open title

Defending Champion Novak Djokovic has won his ninth Australian Open title, beating Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in a one-sided final at Melbourne Park today. Victory takes Djokovic’s grand slam singles tally to 18 – just two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Earlier, in Men’s doubles, ninth seeded Croat -Slovak pair Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek won the title today. They defeated defending champion and fifth seeded pair British Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-4. This was their first Grand Slam as a team.