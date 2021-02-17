Novak Djokovic enters semis in Australian Open Tennis

Serena Williams to meet Naomi Osaka in semifinals
Serena Williams will meet Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open women’s semifinals tomorrow. Serena defeated Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-3, and Osaka triumphed over Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2, 6-2 in the Australian Open quarterfinals yesterday.
On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic edged Alexander Zverev 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(6) to book his last-four berth, as Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev continued his dream run with a win over an injured Grigor Dimitrov.
It was was Djokovic’s 300th Grand Slam match victory. This is the ninth time Djokovic has made the Australian Open semifinal. He has gone on to win the title on all eight previous occasions.