Novak Djokovic clinches his 6th Wimbledon Tennis title

World no.1 Novak Djokovic won his 20th career Grand Slam title on Sunday, tying Roger Federer’s and Rafael Nadal’s all-time record.

The top seed rallied from a set down to defeat seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 and claimed The Championships trophy for the sixth time.

The final match in front of a passionate and vocal crowd on Centre Court lasted three hours and 23 minutes.



World Number One Novak Djokovic has clinched his sixth Wimbledon Tennis title to equal record of 20th Grand Slam trophy after beating seventh-seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

The 34-year-old Serbian tonight won the Men’s single final by 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 24 minutes.

Djokovic is now level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the list of most singles Grand Slam titles in men’s history.

Top seed Djokovic has now won all three Grand Slam men’s titles in this year, having already won the Australian Open and the French Open.

My team, my family, thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p97F6WpzPV — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 11, 2021

Yesterday, Australian top seed Ashleigh Barty won the Women’s singles title after defeating eighth seed Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic.

In Mixed Doubles, Neal Skupski of Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of the US will meet British duo of Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart in the summit clash later tonight. Elise Mertens of Belgium and Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan have clinched Women’s Doubles title. Croatian pair and first-seed Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić have won the Men’s Doubles final.