Notifications for first phase of elections in West Bengal and Assam

AMN

Notifications for the 1st phase of Assembly Elections in West Bengal and Assam will be issued today. In West Bengal, 30 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first phase. Assembly Elections in the state will be held in eight phases.

In Assam, 47 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the first phase. Assembly Elections in the North-Eastern State will be held in three phases. Polling will be held on 27th of this month. A total of over 80 lakh voters can exercise their voting rights in the first phase.