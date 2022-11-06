Notification for election of MCD to be issued on Monday

AMN

The notification for the election of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD will be issued on Monday. With the issuance of notification, the process of filing of nomination will begin. The candidates can file the nomination between 11 AM to 3:00 PM on all working days including Saturday in the office of concerned Returning Officer. The last date of filing nomination is 14th November.

The election of MCD will be held on 4th December and the counting of votes will take place on 7th December. Voting will be held for 250 wards. During the election, Electronic Voting Machines, EVM will be used. At present, there are over one crore 46 lakh 73 thousand voters in the national Capital.