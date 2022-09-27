Noted Islamic Scholar Sheikh Yusuf Al‑Qaradawi Passes Away

WEB DESK

Renowned Islamic scholar and Founding President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Sheikh Yusuf Al‑Qaradawi passed away in Doha at the age of 96 Monday, September 26, 2022.

The news of his demise was shared on his official Twitter account, followed by the same announcement on IUMS Twitter. “The Islamic nation has lost one of its most sincere and virtuous scholars,” the IUMS added.

One of the most influential Islamic scholars and thinkers of the present age, Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi was born in Egypt on 9 September 1926.

Sheikh Qaradawi authored more than 120 books, including his most famous Al–Halal Al-Haram Fil–Islam.

The passing of Yusuf al-Qaradawi marks the end of an era in contemporary Islam. Al-Qaradawi was one of the world’s most influential Muslim scholars, and a vocal advocate for Palestinian liberation as well as for the Arab revolutions of 2011. His passing at the age of 96 brings to a close the career of one of the most important Muslim scholars of the last century.

Born in 1926 in a village in the Nile Delta of Egypt, which was still under British colonial rule, al-Qaradawi went to study at the prestigious Al-Azhar University based in Cairo. As a teenager, he was closely associated with it and the Muslim Brotherhood – two of the most important institutions of his day.

These two institutions would play a decisive role in his formation as a scholar and as an Muslim activist. Decades later, al-Qaradawi would write about his association with institutions with great pride in his memoirs. With respect to Al-Azhar, he graduated top of his class before eventually gaining his PhD in 1973.

But it was the Muslim Brotherhood’s founder, Hassan al-Banna, whom he saw as his spiritual guide, and it was the latter’s comprehensive (shumuli) conception of Islam, which incorporated the personal, the social and the political, that inspired al-Qaradawi’s understanding of the role of Islam in public life.

His active association with the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s largest socio-political movement in the 1940s, whose leadership was often at loggerheads with Egypt’s rulers, meant that he was imprisoned repeatedly in the 1940s and 50s, experiencing torture at the hands of his jailers.

Yet, unlike some of his fellow detainees, and likely due to his theological training, he opposed the emergence in prison of extreme offshoots from the mainstream Muslim Brotherhood. Indeed al-Qaradawi may have been one of the contributors to the Muslim Brotherhood leadership’s formal rebuttal of this tendency within their organisation in the 1960s.

He would go on to write several nuanced and influential critiques of violent views and its causes in subsequent decades, perhaps, most notably in his 1982 work, Islamic Awakening: Between Rejection and Extremism. His unequivocal condemnation of the violence perpetrated by al-Qaeda on 9/11 and armed groups like ISIL (ISIS) in later years would earn him recognition as an important voice indicative of mainstream Muslims’ rejection of such groups.