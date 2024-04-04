FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2024 01:56:37      انڈین آواز

‘Not the time to celebrate but to struggle,’ says Sanjay Singh as he walks out of jail

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening walked out of the jail to a rousing welcome by his supporters and party workers. Supereme Court granted him bail on Tuesday.

Addressing supporters and AAP workers outside the jail, Singh said: “This is not the time to celebrate. This is the time for struggle.”

“India’s biggest leader Arvind Kejriwal along with Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain have been put behind bars. But I have full faith the locks of the jail will break and they will be released,” he said amid cheers of supporters.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case relating to the liquor policy irregularities in October last year, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Sanjay Singh has been asked to surrender his passport by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case.

The counsel for Singh urged the court to not impose conditions of prior permission before leaving Delhi-NCR. He said that Singh is a political leader and it is election time.

The court, however, said Singh would have to provide his itinerary to the investigating officer (IO) before leaving Delhi-NCR.

He has also been asked to keep his ‘location on’ in his mobile whenever he travels outside the national capital region.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات پر پتنجلی آیوروید اور بابا رام دیو کی سرزنش کی۔

AMN / WEB DESK سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات کے معاملے میں منگل ...

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

