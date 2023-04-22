Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visits site of terrorist attack in Poonch

WEB DESK

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited the site of the terrorist attack in Poonch district on Saturday where five soldiers were killed while carrying fruits and other items in a truck for an Iftar party in a forward village.

He reviewed the security in the border area and the ongoing combing operation to track down the terrorists who ambushed the Army truck on Thursday. The Northern Command said in a tweet that Lt. Gen. Dwivedi reviewed the operational situation after the attack. He was briefed on the actions undertaken so far.