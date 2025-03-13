North-South language war intensifies, Tamil Nadu govt replaces symbol ‘₹’ with Tamil letter in logo

Removing ‘₹’ in ‘T.N. Budget documents’ signals a dangerous mindset: Nirmala Sitharaman

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid the growing language row in Tamil Nadu, the state government has replaced the Indian rupee symbol ‘₹’ with a Tamil letter in its logo for the budget 2025-26, which will be tabled in the state Assembly on Friday.

The logo for the budget, released by the government on Thursday carried ‘ru’, the first letter of the Tamil word ‘Rubaai’ which denotes the Indian currency in the vernacular language.

The logo also had the caption “everything for all,” indicating what the ruling DMK claims is its inclusive model of governance. The move was slammed by BJP TN chief K Annamalai.

“The DMK Government’s State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency.”

The DMK has argued that the BJP-led Union government wants to ‘impose’ the north Indian language on Tamil Nadu through the implementation of the 3-language formula in the National Education Policy.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (March 13, 2025) said removing the Indian currency symbol ‘₹’ from “Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 documents” was more than mere symbolism. According to her, it signals a dangerous mindset that “weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride. A completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism.”

In a post on X, Ms. Sitharaman said the rupee symbol ‘₹’ is internationally well-recognised and serves as a visible identity of India in global financial transactions. “At a time when India is pushing for cross-border payments using UPI, should we really be undermining our own national currency symbol?” she questioned.

She also questioned if the DMK had a problem with ‘₹’, why didn’t it protest back in 2010 when it was officially adopted under the Congress-led UPA government, when it was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre.