North Korean food shortage seems to be worsening, says South Korea

South Korea has said that a North Korean food crisis appears to have deteriorated. Earlier, a newspaper had reported that North Korea has cut rations to its soldiers for the first time in more than two decades. Referring to a North Korean state media report this month about plans for an urgent ruling party meeting on agriculture, South Korea’s unification ministry said that North Korea has effectively acknowledged serious food shortages.

North Korea has over recent decades suffered serious food shortages, including famine in the 1990s, often a result of natural disasters such as floods damaging harvests. The isolated country is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.