28 Mar 2023
North Korea unveiles new, smaller nuclear warheads

North Korea unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads as its leader Kim Jong Un called for scaling up the production of weapons-grade nuclear material to expand the country’s arsenal.

State-run Korean Central News Agency today released photos of the warheads, dubbed Hwasan-31, during Kim’s visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute.

The agency reported, in the Institute, Kim inspected new tactical nuclear weapons and technology for mounting warheads on ballistic missiles, as well as nuclear counterattack operation plans.

KCNA reports that the North Korean leader ordered the production of weapons-grade materials in a far-sighted way to boost its nuclear arsenal exponentially and produce powerful weapons.

North Korea has been ramping up military tests, firing short-range ballistic missiles yesterday and conducting a nuclear counterattack simulation last week against the United States and South Korea.

